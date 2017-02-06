Vodafone Fijian 7s captain Osea Kolinisau is proud of what they have achieved in the Sydney Sevens yesterday.

Kolinisau told SUNsports last night that sevens is an unpredictable game, while they should have played better from day one, the efforts put in by the players was all he could ask for.

“We played well and the boys fought towards the end,” he said.

“I thank the boys for coming out in Sydney and playing their hearts out. I know it is a fifth place finish but that is the game of sevens, you play your opportunities and you get rewarded.

“New Zealand utilised their last opportunity and they got the win but I’m proud of the boys and what they did.

“It is always tough to lose in the main quarterfinals and come out fighting. We got a lot of young guys and the transition coming in is not always easy but they did well.”

Kolinisau also thanked Fijian supporters for backing them up and assured them that it’s not over yet.

“We would have liked to finish better but the series is not over yet and we still have a couple of tournaments to go and hopefully we learn from this and move on to the next leg.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

