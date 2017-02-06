Growing economy of Tavua

Shivneel Chandra , Tavua

As a concerned citizen of this beautiful country, I would like to express my views on the current economic progress in the district of Tavua.

With some personal observations it can be expressed that the economy of the gold town is imperceptibly growing.

The undergoing construction of two major commercial buildings gives a picture of progress and growth in the approaching future.

As known by all, Tavua is a district which accommodates major economic activities and industries such as the Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited, Fiji Water, other bottled water companies and also not forgetting the recovering sugar industry which provides employment to the greater population of Tavua.

Thus, it is vital to note that the commodities produced by the above industries significantly contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and are exported acquiring foreign exchange.

Furthermore, in order to achieve successive growth and development the government of the day should increase its spending in Tavua by encouraging more potential investments.

It should also improve the infrastructure and upgrading or introducing other government services which are currently unavailable in Tavua but is adequately available in other districts such as a FRCA office and others.

Conclusively, increased government spending can stimulate the growth and development in Tavua largely benefiting the ordinary people, provided if no other family member of Winston visits us in this cyclone season.

Milk of human kindness

Savenaca Vakaliwaliwa, Canada

It is sad to see a young Iranian refugee who duped his way out of Papua New Guinea to seek asylum in Fiji, crying like a child as he was escorted to board the flight back to PNG on Friday.

From all the legal reasons those in authority gave for his removal without even giving him a chance to submit his refugee application, one can say that politics does have the power to remove the milk of human kindness even among Fijians.

As an iTaukei, I am not happy because as a people, we are friendly, hospitable, accommodating and we never ever shut the door on a visitor who knocks on our door for help.

My family home in Nabuna Village in Koro Island is called Nabareki, because it was open to all people and visitors like a barrack back in the good old days.

As a Christian, while some will be praising God for getting rid of a young Iranian refugee without even giving him the opportunity to be heard.

I would rather seek God’s forgiveness for being un-Christlike in not treating others the way God treats me.

In the parable of the sheep and goats (Matt.25: 31-46), the sheep are His people who are accustomed to do good to others because of their relationship to God, while the goat are people who know God but do not walk the talk.

The goats asked, “Lord when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison and did not help you?”

The Lord replied, “I tell you the truth, whatever you did not do for the one of the least of these, you did not do for me” (v.44,45).

Our leaders should have at least put on that Bula Smile, hear the young man out, considered his application and then take action.