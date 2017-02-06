For 70-year-old Karalaini Liku, seeing her granddaughter enrol at Adi Cakobau School made it a very special moment for her.

Ms Liku travelled from Namara Village in Nalawa in Ra to attend a combined church service held at the school yesterday.

“We left home at four this morning with my other daughter and took a carrier from our village and then a boat to reach the main road,” she said.

Mrs Liku also said from there they boarded a bus and once reaching the Kasavu slip, they got off and walked to the other side of the slip to catch another bus for Suva.

“From Suva we caught a cab to come to the school and we reached here by 11,” she said.

Her granddaughter, Sereana Nuku, is a Year 9 boarding student who was proud to have a place at the prestigious school.

“I just want to thank my grandparents for bringing me up especially my grandmother and I’m going to work hard and do my best in my studies,” Sereana said.

She is part of the Government initiative to give students from rural and maritime areas priority to study at major Government schools.