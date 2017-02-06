An increase of more than 100 students were enrolled into Adi Cakobau School this year compared to 700 last year. The school now has 448 day scholars and 427 borders.

This was revealed by the Principal Arieta Yauvoli during their first combined service for the year.

Ms Yauvoli thanked the support of the parents, ex-scholars, and the church.

Parents, families, and guardians turned up in numbers for the service.

It was also a day for parents to talk with their children’s teachers especially for boarders.

“Since there is a high intake of students from disadvantaged areas, we have an increase of 400 boarders this year,” Ms Yauvoli said.

The shortage of bed bunks had been sorted and a delivery will be made to the school by next week.

Ms Yauvoli said some continuing student boarders were asked to stay home in order to cater for new students until new orders for bunks came in.

Some of the issues discussed after the service was the Parents Teachers Association levy which most students pay each term, now it’s on a voluntarily basis for parents to contribute.

“This levy comes in for extra expenses incurred during extra curriculum activities for the students,” she said.

The E-learning implementation at the school and the conversion of a dorm into a classroom to cater for Year 13 students this year was also discussed.

“We’ve already started with the introductory phase of the E-learning last year just to empower the teachers and it’s a three year programme,” she added.

ACS has a roll of 875 students from Years 9 to 13 this year. It has a staff of 43

The school also had its prefects induction last Friday where 56 prefects were badged.