Fiji Police Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu yesterday described the new appointments within the force as critical.

“These are two critical positions of leadership within the institution and prove to us that you have the qualities of what is required of a great leader,” ACP Tudravu said.

He said the newly appointed officers needed to uphold their positions and be loyal to their posts.

“And don’t give us a reason to regret our decision,” he said.

In the Eastern Division, Deputy Divisional Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh has been appointed the new Divisional Police Commander East taking over from Senior Superintendent of Police Maretino Qiolevu.

SSP Qiolevu now takes up the post of Director of Operations taking over from SSP Tito Elo who has taken pre-retirement leave.

In officiating the in the handing over process, ACP Turdavu said the onus was on the two to maintain the momentum of work and the trust placed on them for their capability.

“When an appointment is made, the decision is a reflection of the Commissioner’s trust place in you that you are capable of doing the work,” ACP Tudravu said.

SSP Singh previously held the position of Deputy Divisional Commander East under the leadership of SSP Qiolevu for a period of one year.

With the confidence of knowing the Eastern Division area of operation, SSP Singh said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“I am truly grateful that the Commissioner of Police gave me this opportunity to lead his officers in the Eastern Division, and I want to focus on strengthening community partnerships through the Duavata Community Policing,” SSP Singh said.

Prior to SSP Qiolevu’s appointment as the Divisional Police Commander East, he held the post of Commanding Officer of the Police Special Response Unit.