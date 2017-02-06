A meeting was held for senior Police prosecutors on Friday to discuss challenges faced which they faced throughout the divisions.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, in opening the meeting, said he valued the work of his prosecutors as they were the last line of defence and shouldered a lot of responsibilities.

“Your role as prosecutors at times can be under-appreciated and the burden placed on you to ensure the hard work put in by investigators does not go down the drain, is a lot to shoulder.

“You might argue that you can only do your work with what has been given to you by the investigators.

“And I agree so you must use this meeting to learn from the past and pave a way for a better future,” Brigadier-General Qiliho said.

Annually Prosecutors from around the division would meet to discuss ways of improving their line of work based on audit reports conducted throughout the year.

Brigadier-General Qiliho called on his officers to scrutinise the outcomes of the audits and look for workable solutions.

“Several audits have been conducted on the areas we need to improve on and if there are issues that our crime personnel need to know and improve on, this is the forum to raise it and you have to follow it through.

“We are in an institution where you cannot be territorial about the Unit you are with and we need to be working like a well-oiled machine.”

The meeting ended on Friday afternoon.