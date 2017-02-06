Seremaia and Perina Moceivale made a major sacrifice in moving from Vatulele Village on Koro Island for the sake of their eldest daughter’s education.

Their child Raravuya enrolled at Adi Cakobau School as a Year 9 student. The family were part of the combined church service yesterday at the school.

“This was always the school she had always wanted to come to and we’re so happy that she’s got a place here,” a proud Mrs Moceivale said.

The family moved from Koro last month and will be looking for employment in the capital city to support themselves.

“I’m going to really work hard and I want to be a nurse someday,” Raravuya said.

She had attended Vunivasa District School in Koro and is the first child from her village to attend Adi Cakobau School.

Another student, Inise Bole, was able to have her grandmother, Lavenia Seru, 64, present at the church service. Ms Seru, travelled from Nabukaluka, Naitasiri to support her granddaughter.

“It’s always been a dream for her to come to this school and I’m just happy she finally got a place,” an emotional Ms Seru said.

Inise had previously attended Nabukaluka District School and aspires to work hard and become a doctor.

The Year 9 students from rural and maritime areas are part of a Government initiative to bridge the gap between urban and rural schools.