Police in Labasa are looking for a man who allegedly deceived the wife of the owner of a supermarket in Lajonia, Labasa to get an extra $50.

Northern Divisional Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said the police had witnessed the alleged deception in the CCTV footage from the supermarket’s cameras and they were investigating the case.

“No arrest has been made so far and we hope people would assist us,” SSP Nakauyaca said.

“We have seen the camera footage and video.”

Bobby Lal, owner of the Ratu Tai and Lalji Investment supermarket said : “At around 6.38pm on Saturday the man with a boy came to my shop to buy mustard oil and milk.

“He gave $100 to my wife who was at the cashier counter and then she gave him $91.37 change.

“He then told the boy working in my shop to get a carton just trying to divert attention.

“He hid $50 in his pocket and showed my wife $5 saying that she gave wrong change.

“My wife justified nicely but he demanded in high tone voice for $50.

“My wife got afraid and in fear gave him $50.”

Mr Lal said he discovered the discrepancy while balancing the account and found out there was a shortage of money.

“So through the camera footage I found out what this man did and reported the matter at the Labasa Police Station immediately,” Mr Lal said.

Mr Lal said the deception was not good and he hoped the Police could do something to deal with these kinds of frauds effectively.

“It has been only six months since I have been operating this business,” Mr Lal said.

This footage has gone viral on social media.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: shratikan@fijisun.com.fj