Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Police hunt for man in $50 incident

Police hunt for man in $50 incident
February 06
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Police  in Labasa are looking for a man who allegedly deceived the wife of the owner of a supermarket in Lajonia, Labasa to get an extra $50.

Northern Divisional Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said the police had witnessed the alleged deception in the CCTV footage from the supermarket’s cameras and they were investigating the case.

“No arrest has been made so far and we hope people would assist us,” SSP Nakauyaca said.

“We have seen the camera footage and video.”

Bobby Lal, owner of the Ratu Tai and Lalji Investment supermarket said : “At around 6.38pm on Saturday the man with a boy came to my shop to buy mustard oil and milk.

“He gave $100 to my wife who was at the cashier counter and then she gave him $91.37 change.

“He then told the boy working in my shop to get a carton just trying to divert attention.

“He hid $50 in his pocket and showed my wife $5 saying that she gave wrong change.

“My wife justified nicely but he demanded in high tone voice for $50.

“My wife got afraid and in fear gave him $50.”

Mr Lal said he discovered the discrepancy while balancing the account and found out there was a shortage of money.

“So through the camera footage I found out what this man did and reported the matter at the Labasa Police Station immediately,” Mr Lal said.

Mr Lal said the deception was not good and he hoped the Police could do something to deal with these kinds of frauds effectively.

“It has been only six months since I have been operating this business,” Mr Lal said.

This footage has gone viral on social media.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Bobby LalLabasaLabasa Police StationLajoniaLalji Investment supermarketNorthern Divisional Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Ratu TaiVerani Nakauyaca
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.