Power cut as storm hits Suva, Nasinu
Suva and Nasinu residents experienced a power blackout at the height a thunderstorm early yesterday.
There was heavy rain, thunder and lightning.
The power outage is believed to have been caused by lightning strikes.
It disabled traffic lights and disrupted communications and movements.
The Nadi Meteorological Office says a heavy rain warning is in force for parts of Fiji.
It says the country should expect continuation of unsettled weather into mid this week as an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over Fiji. In anticipation of the enhanced weather activity, the following is currently in place:
• A heavy rain warning remains in force for northern and eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands, the Lau and Lomaiviti groups; and
• A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji. Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in the low lying areas especially areas prone to flooding. The weather is being closely monitored and updates will be provided as any significant changes are observed or expected.
Edited by Maraia Vula
Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment