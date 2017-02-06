With suicide claiming four times more lives than the road death toll, the Fiji Motorcyclist Association would now embark on a campaign to create awareness on suicide prevention.

“Suicide is a leading cause of death around the world and Fiji has topped the Pacific making it the leading cause of death, four times more than the road death toll,” Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said.

Mr Koya who is also the president of the association said when compared to the same period last year, there were five suicide cases reported, but today it had increased to seven.

These figures indicate the increase of suicide cases in Fiji, thus the importance of working together as a community to prevent this social ill.

Mr Koya yesterday officially handed over a timely assistance to the Lifeline Fiji.

“And as an enthusiastic biker myself, I am happy to participate in this good course and encourage all bikers to do the same,” Mr Koya said.

While speaking about this, Mr Koya also stressed that suicidal thoughts could happen to anyone, men included.

“One must understand that men are not defined by how strong they can be, by not showing emotions and not asking for help. Let me remind you that real men care about their own wellbeing and well being of their loved ones.”

In saying so, he added, masculinity should not be a barrier of expressing oneself to another and must continually remind one another that Life is for Living.

Also last year, Lifeline Fiji through their Crisis Line, received 5687 calls from those who needed assistance, 80 per cent of which were male callers.

These callers were facing difficulties and hardships which were becoming overwhelming and unbearable at times.

Mr Koya commended the Lifeline Fiji for their good work.

The cheque was handed over by Mr Koya to the Chairperson Lifeline Fiji, Tiriseyani Naulivou.