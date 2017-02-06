Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Tanivula: Consistency is the Key

Telecom Fijiana 7s utility back Ana Naimasi in full flight against Brazil at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Zimbio
February 06
11:00 2017
The Telecom Fijiana 7s team have attained 24 points to be in fourth position of the 2016/17 Women’s World Sevens Series points table. The Iliesa Tanivula coached-side came fifth in the Sydney Sevens after they thrashed France 31-12.

Tanivula said they need to be consistent throughout the series.

“Consistency is very important,” he told SUNsports.

“If we can be consistent and take another step up, we will be closer to our first series win. It’s a matter of taking it a step at a time. We have Las Vegas in a month’s time and have a lot to think about. But for now I’m happy with the players and the way they played.”

Taking the lead is New Zealand with 36 points followed by Australia with 32 while Sydney Sevens champions Canada are in third spot with 30.

 

PNG STAR SHINES

Papua New Guinea women 7s star Joana Lagona topped the points scoring list during the Sydney Sevens. She scored nine tries from the five matches played and kicked two conversions to bring her tally to 49.

Playing for the first time in the Women’s World Sevens Series, PNG Rugby Football Union president Frank Genia said it won’t be long before their women’s sevens team is a regular fixture on the world stage.

“Lagona is as important to PNG as Olympic gold medallist and World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year Charlotte Caslick is to Australia. We need to continue to develop the team around her if we are to achieve our goal,” he said.

“A lot of these younger players– like Cassandra Samson and Kymlie Rapilla – really came of age. We’re a nation of seven million people so we’re barely scratching the surface in terms of talent identification.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback: justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

