Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Divisional taskforces set up to address serious crimes have been relentless in their pursuit of criminal elements as aggravated robberies and burglaries.

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho had revealed taskforce teams made of investigators had been set up in all the four divisions.

To date hard work put in by investigators in the Southern Division has seen more than 10 men arrested and produced in court for a series of aggravated robberies and burglary cases within a span of one month.

Cases investigated date back to mid-2016, and between the periods of December to the end of January more than 10 men have been arrested, charged and produced in Court in the Southern Division.

Similarly, successful outcomes of aggravated robbery cases and burglaries have been classified in the Eastern and Western Division all in line with the Commissioner’s intent of addressing serious offences.

While the Northern Division has barely reported cases of aggravated robberies and burglaries, a task force will also be on hand to address cases of this nature.

There have been times when the work of investigators have been scrutinised and negatively portrayed, however Brigadier-General Qiliho continues to emphasise that the work of an investigator cannot be rushed as it can often take weeks or even months to meticulously gather sufficient evidence for a successful outcome.

“Investigators have to sacrifice a lot of their personal time especially if there is a lead in a case occurring outside the typical 8am to 4pm working hours and this shows the commitment my officers have to their work”.