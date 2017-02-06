Staff members of Unit Trust of Fiji and participants during the Investment Forum at Novotel Nadi past Friday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

In line with their on-going reforms, the Unit Trust of Fiji has personalised their investment facilities to tailor make for any type of investors.

Manager Business Development & Company Secretary Sakiusa Bolaira highlighted they now have a strong investor base that has been increasing steadily.

He confirmed this following the Investment Forum at Novotel Nadi the past Friday.

“We have more than 17,000 investment accounts,” he said.

“Our unit holder base consists of new born babies, individuals, group, clubs, association, provincial councils, village committees, youth groups, women’s associations, faith based organisations and corporates.”

Unit Trust’s personalised facilities include one for Children investment plan designed for our young investors under 18 years.

This is part of the school curriculum – under the Invest smart programme, MOU executed between UTOF and Education Ministry.

There is also Income Plus Plan for the Fijian workforce and anyone above 18 years.

The company also has Global Investment Plan for any non-resident investors and Farmers Investment Plan is available to any farmer who wants to invest and maximise return

Dividends

Unit Trust of Fiji has paid out 6.10 cents per unit as dividends in 2016 to those under the Income and Growth Fund product.

Further 3.53 per cent annualised dividend rate was paid for the Income Fund.

Over the years, Unit Trust of Fiji has proved it indeed provides the ideal and affordable investment platform for Fijians to save and invest for their future.

Unit Trust is currently going through an audit process which will determine the current portfolio size and it will be able to release this data once this process is completed.

Employee Investment Scheme

UTOF initiated the concept of Employee Investment Scheme “EIS” to directly promote savings and investment to all Fijians in the workforce through a Memorandum of Agreement with the Employers.

The execution of an agreement between the Employer and UTOF will essentially provide a platform or mechanism to the employees to regularly invest their funds through a salary direct deduction arrangement.

Under the EIS agreement, the Employers will promote savings and investments to its employees by facilitating the salary deduction and remitting the funds to UTOF.

The related training and investment awareness will be conducted by UTOF in consultation with the employers.

To date, UTOF has a total of 16 employers who have registered with them.

Also, their major investee companies include HFC Bank, ATH, Vision Investments Limited, Fiji Gas, FMF, South Sea Towage Limited, RB Patel Group and Marsh Limited.

Edited By: Rachna Lal

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj