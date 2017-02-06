Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

USA 7s Next For Fijiana

From left: Telecom Fijiana 7s team captain, Ana Roqica and rep Lavenia Tinai in the bus at Nadi International Airport. Photo:ARISHMA DEVI-NARAYAN
February 06
11:00 2017
‘We will meet for recovery on Wednesday and then we will go to camp  the following Monday to prepare for the next leg’

 

The Telecom Fijiana 7s team are confident of improving their performance at next month’s USA 7s.

Fijiana manager Serupepeli Vereivalu said this was based on their performance during the two-day Sydney Sevens tournament.

“We will now work on our weak areas and hope to addressed it before we fly off to the next leg,” he told SUNsports after the team arrived at Nadi International Airport last night.

He said players would take a break and meet again on Wednesday.

“We will meet for recovery on Wednesday and then we will go to camp on the following Monday to prepare for the next leg. We hope to do well in the United States.”

Fijiana skipper Ana Maria Roqica thanked Fijian supporters who came to support them at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. She said the team performed to their best and suffered narrow losses to Australia.  Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

