Work in Progress for Rising Stars

Vodaone Fijian 7s winger Nacanieli Labalaba on his way to score against USA in the fifth place playoff in Sydney yesterday. Photo: Zimbio
February 06
11:00 2017
New players Mesulame Kunavula and Nacanieli Labalaba have a lot to learn, says Gareth Baber.

And the Vodafone Fijian 7s coach believes Wellington-Sydney leg plays a crucial role for them.

Baber said the players have learnt a lot from the older players and what’s required to be a professional player.

“The new players are learning from just being here. The emotion and rhythm of two weeks away from home on the international stage is tough,” Baber said.

“It takes a lot to be on each leg. It’s not just about turning up on the day to play and I think the boys realised that.

“It’s a nice place to be in Sydney but it’s tough getting up early and training and playing each game after the other. That’s the sort of things they learn and among all they need to perform at the top level.”

Meanwhile, Joeli Lutumailagi continues to make a huge impact with his speed and power despite being the oldest player in the team. But Baber said the players as a whole should be credited just as much as him.

“Joeli has been great all weekend, he has been a force in the team and a game changer,” he said.

“But he has been aided by a number of other good players as well around him. It is a team effort and they have all worked hard.

“Kalioni Nasoko has also been outstanding and the duo have been doing the sort of thing we want to see come through for Fiji.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

