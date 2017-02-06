Wrong photo: Apology to Latch Myre Ganesh
Navua businessman Govind Sami. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
A wrong photo was published yesterday to identify the accused in a rape and indecent assault trial in the High Court in Suva.
Navua businessman Govind Sami appeared before Justice Salesi Temo, on Friday. He will take his plea on March 2. His correct photo is published today.
The wrong photo published yesterday is of a Latch Myre Ganesh, who has not been charged with anything. He was at the court to observe proceedings.
The error was because of wrong identification by a photojournalist.
We regret the error. We apologise to Latch Myre Ganesh.
Nemani Delaibatiki
