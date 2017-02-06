Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Wrong photo: Apology to Latch Myre Ganesh

Wrong photo: Apology to Latch Myre Ganesh
Navua businessman Govind Sami. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
February 06
14:56 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Wrong photo: Apology to  Latch Myre Ganesh

A wrong photo was published yesterday to identify the accused in a rape and indecent assault trial in the High Court in Suva.

Navua businessman Govind Sami  appeared before Justice Salesi Temo, on Friday. He will take his plea on March 2. His correct photo is published today.

The wrong photo published yesterday is of  a Latch Myre Ganesh, who has not been charged with anything. He was at the court to observe proceedings.

The error was because of wrong identification by a photojournalist.

We regret the error. We apologise to Latch Myre Ganesh.

Nemani Delaibatiki

Feedback: nemani.delaibatiki@fijisun.com.fj

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.