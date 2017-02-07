Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Dakai Looks To Achieve Good Results In Bendigo

February 07
11:04 2017
Batsman Peni Dakai is ready to give his all when he plays in the East Asia Pacific Men’s competition in Bendigo, Melbourne, Australia.

The 28-year-old from Tubou in Lakeba, Lau, wants to achieve good results against top teams they will play against.

“We have a mixture of young and older players in the national squad so it’s a good combination,” he told SUNsports.

‘We have experienced players who have been representing the country for the past years and to get in these young players to blend in will make it easier for all of us. Moulding these young players and teaching them the skills and techniques of the game will uplift their performance. So at a very young age they should be exposed on these international tournaments. This is my third year in the national squad and I’m thankful that I can still play for my country.”

Dakai said as a senior player the most important aspect for young players is get as much exposure as they can.

“Some new players when they come to the squad find it hard to connect with the old players so we need a lot of time together as a team so that we can have the right combination.

“Another area that we lack in is the performance; how we perform here at our home ground is totally different when we go abroad.  It changes the game plan and sometimes we lack discipline and it dampens the spirit that causes defeat so those are some areas that needs to be looked at. But I hope we can all put our heads and work together and qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

1 Comment

  1. Isikeli Qalica
    Isikeli Qalica February 07, 13:34

    Isa! Kalougata tiko madaga na nomu ilakolako ni qito ki Malevani, Ositerelia, ratu tau…Malo!

    Reply to this comment

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

