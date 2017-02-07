Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Kasavu Slip Repairs a Long Term Remedy: Bala

Kasavu Slip Repairs a Long Term Remedy: Bala
File photo: The Kasavu landslide, located north of the Kasavu/ Baulevu Road Junction on Kings Road is open to light vehicles only and operating as a single lane with potential for full closure if there are further slips Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau
February 07
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The reinstatement of the road at Kasavu slip in Tailevu will not be a short term fix, says Parveen Bala.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Transport made the statement after responding to a question posed by Government MP, Viam Pillay, in Parliament yesterday.

He said the slip occurred in December last year causing extensive damage to the Kings Road.

Mr Bala said the extent of the damage required the Fiji Roads Authority to close the road.

He said because of the social-economic importance of the road it was reopened, but restricted to one lane only with the weight limit of five tonnes.

Meanwhile, Mr Bala said all heavy vehicles were diverted to Queens Road.

He said the Fiji Roads Authority was investigating options for remedial solutions on the slip to enable the Kings Road to reopen to heavy vehicles while a long term solution was developed.

Mr Bala said since then intensive crack slipping was identified at multiple locations adjacent to the current slip area.

He said the fact remained it was an unstable stretch of the highway.

Mr Bala said no long or short solution could be developed until a geo-technical report was completed.

He said there was an alternative bypass route which was opened to the general public however with a number of limitations.

Mr Bala said it was the only viable road at present.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
Arieta VakasukawaqaFijiFiji SunParveen BalaThe Minister for Infrastructure and Transport
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Divendra Singh
    Divendra Singh February 07, 16:29

    FRA should open the one lane for light vehicle only…
    like myself traveling from Natovi to Walubay everyday and with my hybrid and its very hard now since it only takes me 50mins to get out from that bypass road.
    pliz contact me

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.