File photo: The Kasavu landslide, located north of the Kasavu/ Baulevu Road Junction on Kings Road is open to light vehicles only and operating as a single lane with potential for full closure if there are further slips Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau

The reinstatement of the road at Kasavu slip in Tailevu will not be a short term fix, says Parveen Bala.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Transport made the statement after responding to a question posed by Government MP, Viam Pillay, in Parliament yesterday.

He said the slip occurred in December last year causing extensive damage to the Kings Road.

Mr Bala said the extent of the damage required the Fiji Roads Authority to close the road.

He said because of the social-economic importance of the road it was reopened, but restricted to one lane only with the weight limit of five tonnes.

Meanwhile, Mr Bala said all heavy vehicles were diverted to Queens Road.

He said the Fiji Roads Authority was investigating options for remedial solutions on the slip to enable the Kings Road to reopen to heavy vehicles while a long term solution was developed.

Mr Bala said since then intensive crack slipping was identified at multiple locations adjacent to the current slip area.

He said the fact remained it was an unstable stretch of the highway.

Mr Bala said no long or short solution could be developed until a geo-technical report was completed.

He said there was an alternative bypass route which was opened to the general public however with a number of limitations.

Mr Bala said it was the only viable road at present.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

