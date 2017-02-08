Goundar Shipping Limited’s latest vessel, Lomaiviti Princess IV.

The Lomaiviti Princess IV, the latest addition to Goundar Shipping Limited’s fleet, will start its Natuvu-Taveuni-Rabi route from next Monday, February 13.

This was confirmed by the owner and GSL managing director,George Goundar.

And the inaugural ferry service would be free for all the passengers for the whole week – ending on February 19.

However, passengers will pay their bus fare to the bus operator, Vishnu Holdings Ltd – from Natuvu to Savusavu at $5 and $7 up to Labasa.

Mr Goundar said the Lomaiviti Princess IV was on a trial on the new routes on Monday.

“A trial run from Natuvu to Taveuni took one hour, from Natuvu to Rabi Island it took about 45 minutes, and from Rabi to Taveuni, it took two and a half hours,” Mr Goundar said.

Also on Sunday, Mr Goundar met with the paramount chief of Cakaudrove, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and all 16 districts (tikina) representatives.

This service, he said, would be a boost for the people of Taveuni and Vanualevu.

Mr Goundar said the service would help people in Taveuni to do business in Labasa and return to their homes the same day.

Mr Goundar said a lot of plans have been earmarked for the North.

He added that the new vessel belongs to the people of Cakaudrove.

“I have given the people of Cakaudrove an incentive proposal,” he said.

Most of the employees on this vessel hail from Cakaudrove and the province would also be receiving royalty every month.

His reason is to give the local people a sense of pride and ownership of a service they rely on.

Apart from that, Mr Goundar said people from Cakaudrove would also use the canteen on board the vessel to do business.

He said Ratu Naiqama has been supportive of GSL’s drive to improve travel experience for the northern customers through excellence service.

The fare put forward by the Fiji Commerce Commission (FCC) from Lovonivonu on Taveuni to Rabi is $20 and from Lovonivonu to Natuvu is $20.

The Lomaiviti Princess IV would be based in Lovonivonu.

From Lovonivonu to Natuvu, it would be a daily trip – two trips a day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

For Rabi, Mr Goundar said they would only make one trip in a week and that would be Wednesdays.