God’ is Answer To Climate Change: Karavaki

Semesa Karavaki.
February 08
14:42 2017
Minister Seruiratu reveals TD04F caused around 11 million dollars of agricultural damage.

SODELPA Opposition MP, Semesa Karavaki, yesterday claimed in Parliament that the solution to fighting climate change was seeking divine intervention.

His comments came after the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster, Inia Seruiratu, responded to questions posed by the Opposition on TDO4F recovery.

Mr Seruiratu said the people should adhere to the current change in weather patterns in Fiji.

He said the frequent period of heavy rainfall and extreme hot weather indicated the impact of climate change in Fiji.

Mr Seruiratu said adaptation programmes needed to be implemented.

He said TDOF4 devastated most people in the maritime and low-lying areas because of continuous rainfall.

Mr Seruiratu said the tropical depression caused around $11 million of agricultural damage. He said the agriculture sector was already in its recovery stages.

In response, Mr Karavaki said Government had exhausted its entire plan. He said it was a time to turn to God.

“I would like to ask the Honourable Minister whether he will consider putting before the Government to seriously consider this because if this kind of disaster doesn’t stop then there is no other way,” Mr Karavaki said.

He said an arrangement was needed to take Fiji to the mercy of God.

“Climate change isn’t going to address the situation,” Mr Karavaki said.

“We are all here in the mercy of God. God is compassionate, God is full of mercy and we praise God for all that we are going through, in everything give thanks, Amen!,” Mr Seruiratu responded.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

1 Comment

  1. Ray Whippy
    Ray Whippy February 09, 00:11

    You are overdeveloping Fiji theres so much earth can handle

