New Assistant Minister No Stranger To Service
For more than 22 years, Ba man and FijiFirst Member of Parliament was involved in social work.
Yesterday, he took on a new role when he was sworn in as Assistant Minister for Agriculture at State House.
Viam Pillay, 46, said he was thankful to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for having faith in him.
“I must also acknowledge the hard work of the Minister of Agriculture, Inia Seruiratu. He is very experienced and I’m looking forward to working with him,” he said.
He said he was surprised about the new appointment.
“I wish to thank all the Ba community, and the members of Parliament who voted me in,” he said.
Mr Pillay thanked his family for the support.
He was the chairman of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.
It is understood that Mr Pillay was appointed to help Mr Seruiratu focus on his added role as Climate Change champion.
Mr Seruiratu is one of the key people in Fiji’s preparation for COP23 in Bonn, Germany in November. He would be required to travel overseas to attend meetings in preparation for the meeting.
Congrats.