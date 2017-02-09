3 Villagers from Vuaki village of Yasawa rescued after their boat sank at the entrance to Lautoka Harbour

The support and quick action by Mr Don Bruce and his crew of Tavewa Seabus resulted in the successful rescue of three people whose boat had capsized during the bad weather spell yesterday.

Commending the support through the Duavata Community Policing imitative, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the outcome could have been worse if it wasn’t for Mr Bruce’s willingness to assist.

The three from Vuaki Village, Yasawa were rescued yesterday afternoon as their boat started taking in water as they encountered rough seas at the entrance of the Lautoka Harbour.

With assistance sought from Police in the Western Division, we reached out to the crew of Tavewa Seabus operated by Mr Bruce who were able to conduct the successful rescue mission.

“When we are able to work together we can achieve so much more and we are grateful to Mr Bruce and his team who were able to help us as most of our officers were deployed on operations during the periods of flooding yesterday”.

The three have since returned to their village.