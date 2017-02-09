Nearby villagers and young boys trying to pull car out of the water at at Queens road stretch in Waimalika in Nadi yesterday.

Another active Tropical Disturbance (TD10F) is moving towards the Fiji group, Fiji Meteorology Office confirms.

Director of Meteorology, Ravind Kumar, said TD10F was currently located in New Caledonia and it was forecasted to pass near the Fiji group.

Concern remains for localised heavy rain, associated flooding and similar conditions to persist through to the weekend.

Mr Kumar said: “Another active trough of low pressure with embedded tropical disturbance currently lies to the far west of Fiji and is moving towards the group. It is expected to affect the group from Friday.

“Associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain continues to affect country. The anticipated weather includes periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms to continue over most parts of the country.

“There are chances of flooding in major rivers remain high for Rakiraki, Nadi and Sigatoka Rivers.

“A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji Group, associated active tough and rain bands to continue affecting the country.

However there will be few breaks (of rain stopping) expected in the next 24 hours, but occasional rains at times.

Yesterday afternoon TD09F was located near 19.8 degrees south latitude and 179.9 degrees east longitude or about 75 km South- south east of Matuku or about 240km southeast of Suva.

Mr Kumar said: “It currently slow moving, but expected to move southeastwards further away from Fiji.”

During the last 48 hours the highest rainfall was recorded (in millimetres) in:

Vunisea, (Kadavu) – 267mm

Nadi – 233mm,

Matuku 152mm,

Nadarivatu (Ba) 144mm,

Momi 124mm,

Lautoka 122mm,

Ba 117mm,

Korolevu 112mm.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

