Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Bill Passed for Private Meetings with No Permit

Bill Passed for Private Meetings with No Permit
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum
February 09
12:07 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A bill that will allow people to hold meetings without a Police permit was pushed through under Standing Order 51 in Parliament yesterday.

While presenting the Public Order Amendment Bill 2017, the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the amendment made to the Bill was to allow people to hold meetings in private places without a permit.

The Bill was passed with 31 votes to 12 while six didn’t cast their votes.

He said the Bill specifically created a new definition of what was a public place.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said people who wanted to hold meetings only needed to apply for a permit if they wanted to hold meetings in public places like in Albert Park or Ratu Sukuna Park.

But he said no permits were needed if the meeting was held in an individual’s house or any place not related to a public place.

However, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said if words uttered in that meeting would create communal discord then the authorities had the powers to stop that meeting.

He said the amendment to the Bill was to remove the requirement for the application for permits.

Opposition MP, Semesa Karavaki said there was no need for Standing Committees of Parliament if Bills were passed through Standing Order 51.

Government MP, Veena Bhatnagar said the Bill was to ensure security of others in public places for being responsible leaders of the nation.

She said it was not appropriate to do whatever they wanted in a public place.

Standing Order amendments

Meanwhile, the motion on the amendments to the Standing Order was passed yesterday.

An amendment on Standing Order would prohibit the Secretary –General to Parliament from issuing uncorrected copies of the Hansard to the public.

The Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said that all Members of Parliament were accountable to every Fijian.

He said the amendments proposed by the Standing Order Committee were related to functions and working on it.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said issue raised from Opposition was the change of decrees to acts and committees not allowed to have minutes.

He said the committees would decide whether they wanted to have minutes but that did  not restrict the public into the committee hearings.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said minutes of committee or proceeding would only be made available on request.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Aiyaz Sayed-KhaiyumGovernment MPOpposition MPPublic Order Amendment Bill 2017Semesa karavakiStanding Committees of Parliament if BillsStanding Order 51.The Attorney-GeneralVeena Bhatnagar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.