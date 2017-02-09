Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Coconut Wireless: 9th February, 2017

February 09
11:42 2017
Watch What You Say

In this current session of Parliament, MPs need to be careful of what they say as Jiosefa Dulakiverata found out yesterday.

On the discussion about fish poisoning, the SODELPA MP told the House this was the first time that “daniva” fish was found to be poisonous and it was not on the list of fish not to eat put out by the Ministry of Fisheries.

But Minister Semi Koroilavesau said the MP must be looking at a different list because the official list, displayed at fish markets and outlets throughout the country, has “daniva” listed.

The Fiji Sun also published the same official list on  Saturday, January 28.

Appreciation award

SODELPA  MP Viliame Gavoka gets yesterday’s Appreciation Award for giving credit where it’s due.

He complimented Semi Koroilavesau, Minister for Fisheries, for his prompt response to his questions in Parliament.

He said the minister delivered the answers the next day as he promised.

It’s parliamentary co-operation at its best.

 Coconut Wireless is compiled by Maraia Vula, with contribution from Nemani Delaibatiki.

Feedback:  maraia.vula@fijisun.com.fj

