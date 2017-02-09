Commuters left stranded after flood water filled at Queens road stretch in Waimalika in Nadi yesterday. PHOTO:LITIA TIKOMAILEPANONI

Flooding in the Lomolomo area, between Lautoka and Nadi has been blamed on culverts damaged in 2009 and left unrepaired.

Yesterday the area was underwater as a result of continuous heavy rain causing places on the two lane bypass to flood.

The flooding caused Police to issue restrictions on vehicles travelling along that stretch of the highway.

Damodaran Reddy, a former Police officer and resident in the area said if the culverts were fixed, flooding would not be as bad.

“The culverts have sunk and it’s almost eight years now and nothing has been done.

“We have asked our advisory councillor on numerous occasions, but our requests have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police officer Emori Rokodelana, who is based at the Police Western Division headquarters Command Centre was at work on Tuesday night and had to hurry home at 5am the next morning.

“The flood waters started to rise and my wife Timaima and our one-year-old baby, Unaisi, were at home.”

Mr Rokodelana said his first priority was to move his child to a safer house across the highway.

Afterwards he began moving his household items with the assistance of friends.

Also at his home were a couple and their five-year-old son.

The Fiji Sun team watched the rapid rise in flood waters as the yard continued to get deeper underwater each load of household items being carried out to a waiting vehicle.

“In the morning there was two feet of water in the house, but now it has risen,” Mr Rokodelana said.

The two families sheltered at a friend’s house.

In the same area, close to 30 homes were cut off from the main road as floodwaters rose to almost three feet on the feeder roads and in the sugar cane fields.

Mr Reddy said people living in that settlement could do nothing except sit and wait for the waters to recede.

Other houses close to the Sabeto Bridge and close to the mountain ranges had some flood waters around them.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

