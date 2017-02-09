Editorial

Photos emerging on social media of children swimming in flooded waters in the Western Division is a worry.

Yet again a warning from Police and the authorities seem to be falling on deaf ears.

Where are the parents or guardians of these children? Are we waiting for another life to be taken away before we take heed of these warnings?

Throughout the day yesterday Police sent out annoucements to ensure children were kept well away from flooded areas.

But children were spotted swimming, diving and playing in flooded areas.

Let’s not be deceived as the currents of flood waters can be powerful beyond what the eyes can see.

With more rain expected over the next few days, let’s work together to ensure that everyone is safe.

Ban on excessive drinking of kava can only be enforced at village level – for both men and women

The diverse views heard during recent village by-law consultations should be considered by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

In particular is the issue that has caught the attention of many Fijians – the supposed excessive consumption of kava by the womenfolk.

The fact is, some women in villages are consuming way too much kava. But the same goes to the menfolk.

Yesterday at the Yaroi Village meeting in Savusavu, Nakobo village headman, Bola Duadua said that women continued to drink kava way after the men have gone to bed.

He even recommended that kava drinking by women should be banned – especially kava drinking without a reasonable traditional cause.

Those attending the consultation were reminded by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs officials that village by-laws cannot ban the consumption of kava by women or men.

A ban can only be made possible if agreed to at the village meeting (bose va koro).

If a ban is put in place, it should apply equally to men and women.

Not another imbalanced view that reflect the gender inequalities in our society.

And there are lessons from those villages which have implemented their own ban. They have set a time limit when all consumption of kava should cease. Most villages set this at midnight.

Other villages only limit the consumption of kava to traditional village functions.

Villagers should seriously ponder about the pros and cons of drinking kava and not allow the drink to control their lifestyle – for both men and women.

