Farmers Urged to Take Precautionary Measures
The Ministry of Agriculture is advising farmers to take precautionary measures following a heavy rain warning that is in force for the Fiji group.
Farmers are urged to take heed of advisories and to secure their property and livestock.
The Ministry is urging farmers who reside in flood prone areas to move their animals, machineries and farm implements to higher ground and to secure their livestock sheds.
Farmers should monitor their crops in flood prone areas to avoid losses during flooding. Planting materials can be moved to higher grounds which can be used after flood waters have receded.
Farmers have also been advised to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep family members and animals away from them.
source: DEPTFO NEWS
