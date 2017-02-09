Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Farmers Urged to Take Precautionary Measures

Farmers Urged to Take Precautionary Measures
A farmer moves his cattle to higher grounds in Tavua. Photo: DEPTFO NEWS.
February 09
13:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Ministry of Agriculture is advising farmers to take precautionary measures following a heavy rain warning that is in force for the Fiji group.

Farmers are urged to take heed of advisories and to secure their property and livestock.

The Ministry is urging farmers who reside in flood prone areas to move their animals, machineries and farm implements to higher ground and to secure their livestock sheds.

Farmers should monitor their crops in flood prone areas to avoid losses during flooding. Planting materials can be moved to higher grounds which can be used after flood waters have receded.

Farmers have also been advised to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep family members and animals away from them.

source: DEPTFO NEWS

Feedback:  kathrin.krishna@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
DepTFO NewsFijiFiji SunThe Ministry of Agriculture
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.