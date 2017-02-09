SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka.

The diplomatic relations between Fiji and Israel was queried in Parliament yesterday.

Minister for Immigration, National Security and Defence, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, yesterday reassured the nation that the relations between the two countries were good.

The matter was brought to focus after SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka questioned Fiji’s stand with Israel.

He also applauded Fijian troops serving peacekeeping duties in foreign countries.

Mr Gavoka then questioned if Fiji wanted to maintain its relations with Israel then why did the don a Palestinian scarf in a United Nations event.

Ratu Inoke responded: “I can assure the good member that we have very good relations with Israel, we have no problems with Israel.”

Mr Gavoka said Israel was a place where troops were sheltered when the countries they were serving in like Sinai and Syria becomes volatile.

Ratu Inoke said international peacekeeping was the centre piece of Fiji’s foreign policies.

He said the first Fijian troops were deployed to Lebanon in 1978.

Ratu Inoke said peacekeeping had boosted foreign exchange and employment for youths.

He said RFMF personnel served in the Middle East and other countries within the African continent.

Ratu Inoke said Fijian troops were also part of the regional deployment like in Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

He said the Fiji Police Force were also part of these peacekeeping duties.

Ratu Inoke said Fiji Corrections Service personnel also served in South Sudan.

He said there were around 848 Fijians serving in different peace keeping missions around the world, 90 per cent were RFMF personnel and the other 10 per cent were from the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Corrections Services.

