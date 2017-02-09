STATION UPDATES

Nalawa Ø Rain has stopped

Rakiraki Ø Rain has stopped Ø Water level has generally receded, but only the following remain closed: Ø Qalau Rd – 1 ft under water – open Ø Mead Rd bridge – 2 ft under water –still closed Ø Raiwasa Bridge –under water – still closed Ø Korotale Bridge – 1ft under water – open Ø All other roads are open to traffic

Tavua Ø No rain Ø All roads open to traffic

Vatukoula Ø Sun shining Ø All other roads open to traffic

Ba Ø No rain Ø Water is receding slowly Ø Wailailai is open to all traffic Ø Namosau Bridge is now open Ø Ba River receding slowly.

Lautoka Ø No Rain Ø Esivo Rd closed to traffic Ø Lomolomo Beach Rd closed to traffic Ø New Field Rd closed Ø Viseisei Back road closed Ø Vuda Back road closed

Sabeto Ø No Rain Ø All Bridges and roads open to traffic

Namaka Ø No rain Ø Water level has receded Ø All roads open to traffic

Nadi Ø Sunny Ø Water level receded Ø All roads open to traffic

Sigatoka Ø No Rain Ø The following bridges still under water: Ø Raiwaqa Bridge 2ft under water closed to all traffic Ø Lokia Bridge 1.5ft under water closed to all traffic Ø Vunarewa Bridge 2ft under water closed to all traffic Ø Nasau Bridge 3ft under water closed to all traffic