FIJI POLICE FORCE: WESTERN DIVISION SITUATION REPORTS (Update 27)

Fiji Police monitoring the flooded areas
February 09
12:49 2017
FIJI POLICE FORCE

WESTERN DIVISION COMMAND COORDINATION CENTER

                                   

WESTERN DIVISION SITUATION REPORTS 09.02.17

TIME: 1030RS

1.0    WEATHER   UPDATES

 

STATION UPDATES
Nalawa Ø  Rain has stopped
Rakiraki Ø  Rain has stopped

Ø  Water level has generally receded, but only the following remain closed:

Ø  Qalau Rd – 1 ft under water – open

Ø  Mead Rd bridge – 2 ft under water –still closed

Ø  Raiwasa Bridge –under water – still closed

Ø  Korotale Bridge – 1ft under water – open

Ø  All other roads are open to traffic
Tavua Ø  No rain

Ø  All roads open to traffic
Vatukoula Ø  Sun shining

Ø  All other roads open to traffic
Ba Ø  No rain

Ø  Water  is  receding slowly

Ø  Wailailai is open to all traffic

Ø  Namosau Bridge is now open

Ø  Ba River receding slowly.
Lautoka Ø  No Rain

Ø  Esivo Rd closed to traffic

Ø  Lomolomo Beach Rd closed to traffic

Ø  New Field Rd closed

Ø  Viseisei Back road closed

Ø  Vuda Back road closed
Sabeto Ø  No Rain

Ø  All Bridges and roads open to traffic
Namaka Ø  No rain

Ø  Water level has receded

Ø  All roads open to traffic
Nadi Ø  Sunny

Ø  Water level receded

Ø  All roads open to traffic
Sigatoka Ø  No Rain

Ø  The following bridges still under water:

Ø  Raiwaqa Bridge 2ft under water closed to all traffic

Ø  Lokia Bridge 1.5ft under water closed to all traffic

Ø  Vunarewa Bridge 2ft under water closed to all traffic

Ø  Nasau Bridge 3ft under water closed to all traffic
Navosa Ø  No rain

Ø  Water receding slowly

Ø  Draiba Bridge – under water – closed to traffic

Ø  Narabaraba Bridge –under water. – Closed to traffic

Ø  Tubarua Bridge – open to traffic

Ø  Matewale Bridge (temporary culvert) washed away – Road closed to all traffic.

 

