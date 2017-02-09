FIJI POLICE FORCE: WESTERN DIVISION SITUATION REPORTS (Update 27)
FIJI POLICE FORCE
WESTERN DIVISION COMMAND COORDINATION CENTER
WESTERN DIVISION SITUATION REPORTS 09.02.17
TIME: 1030RS
1.0 WEATHER UPDATES
|STATION
|UPDATES
|Nalawa
|Ø Rain has stopped
|Rakiraki
|Ø Rain has stopped
Ø Water level has generally receded, but only the following remain closed:
Ø Qalau Rd – 1 ft under water – open
Ø Mead Rd bridge – 2 ft under water –still closed
Ø Raiwasa Bridge –under water – still closed
Ø Korotale Bridge – 1ft under water – open
Ø All other roads are open to traffic
|Tavua
|Ø No rain
Ø All roads open to traffic
|Vatukoula
|Ø Sun shining
Ø All other roads open to traffic
|Ba
|Ø No rain
Ø Water is receding slowly
Ø Wailailai is open to all traffic
Ø Namosau Bridge is now open
Ø Ba River receding slowly.
|Lautoka
|Ø No Rain
Ø Esivo Rd closed to traffic
Ø Lomolomo Beach Rd closed to traffic
Ø New Field Rd closed
Ø Viseisei Back road closed
Ø Vuda Back road closed
|Sabeto
|Ø No Rain
Ø All Bridges and roads open to traffic
|Namaka
|Ø No rain
Ø Water level has receded
Ø All roads open to traffic
|Nadi
|Ø Sunny
Ø Water level receded
Ø All roads open to traffic
|Sigatoka
|Ø No Rain
Ø The following bridges still under water:
Ø Raiwaqa Bridge 2ft under water closed to all traffic
Ø Lokia Bridge 1.5ft under water closed to all traffic
Ø Vunarewa Bridge 2ft under water closed to all traffic
Ø Nasau Bridge 3ft under water closed to all traffic
|Navosa
|Ø No rain
Ø Water receding slowly
Ø Draiba Bridge – under water – closed to traffic
Ø Narabaraba Bridge –under water. – Closed to traffic
Ø Tubarua Bridge – open to traffic
Ø Matewale Bridge (temporary culvert) washed away – Road closed to all traffic.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment