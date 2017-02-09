League games postponed
Lautoka team walking out of Subrail Park after cancellation of Vodafone Premier League against JIL Dreketi. Photo:SHRATIKA NAIDU
February 09
11:00 2017
The second round of the Vodafone Premier League scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.
Fiji Football Association competition manager Amitesh Pal confirmed this yesterday.
“The Vodafone Premier League Week 2 matches which were supposed to be played in the weekend have been postponed.
“This is due to adverse weather conditions around the country and in view of flooding and other uncertainties in major participating districts,” Pal said.
Week three matches will be played next weekend.
On February 18 will see Labasa hosting Nadi in Subrail Park at 1:30pm while on February 19 Dreketi hosts Nadi at Subrail Park and Suva hosts Rakiraki at ANZ Stadium.
