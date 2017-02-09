Letter To The Editor

Who is the answer? God or man?

Tukai Lagonilakeba, Nadi

The Lord Jehovah’s name has always been immodestly and defiantly uttered in Parliament. It is not working for the SODELPA Opposition Party right after at the start of our democratic Parliament sitting in 2014, post National Election up till now.

In a number of Bills they bring up in God’s name and yet is always defeated because of the numbers in our God appointed Government side.

One classic example is the vote of no confidence to our Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama that was brought about last year in the guise of God’s name. But it never saw the light of day.

The Constitutional Offices Commission has been in operation since May 2015 and Ro Teimumu Kepa has never attended any committee sitting to date because she claims the makeup of the Commission is undemocratic as she had admitted in Parliament on February 6.

I do hope the preachers from the Opposition realise that it is disgracefully wrong to utter God’s name in vain.

They talk and proclaim his name as if they can always willingly command God to do whatever they wish.

On (FS 08/02/17) Opposition MP Semesa Karavaki was at it again in his Parliamentary reply to our Minister for Agriculture saying: “God is the answer to Climate Change”.

Can Mr Karavaki tell the Fijian people how exactly he wishes to present his case to our Lord?

It is a proven fact that the thinning of the ozone layer, melting of ice in the Arctic and the high carbon emissions from all heavily industrialised countries of the world are the main contributing factors to the rise in sea level and climate change.

It is a man-made catastrophe, so let’s all collectively use our God-given brains and support the Presidency of UN’s COP23 through our presidency. There needs to be a total overhaul. We need to change the mindset of everyone.

Do not play the blame-game!

Herleen Emily Kumar, Nadi

As bad weather stuck our island starting of the week, many areas got flooded. People who were affected by the heavy downpour were blaming Government for not cleaning the drains and creeks.

Yesterday, while travelling home from school, I saw low-lying areas subjected to floods were filled with drain waters.

Upon seeing that, I could see plastic bottles and rubbish filled in plastics floating near the drains and some even stuck in drains which caused water to rise and flood the area.

If people are blaming Government for not cleaning the drains, why didn’t they blame themselves for throwing rubbish in drains that is probably contributing to floods?

There isn’t not only one drain in Fiji but several and hundreds of them. Government can’t be responsible for cleaning it every now and then.

Why do we always have to play the blame-game when such situations occur? Business people are shouting that they can’t make profit because of the flooding caused by the blockage of drains, and claiming that Government isn’t cleaning it.

These are the people whose rubbish and garbage’s are frequently thrown in drains. Wake up Fiji and take responsibility of your deeds.

Life is too short, to be lived. And if we are not taking account of our wrong doings, it is evident that climate change and such unexpected climatic events would take place.

The Lord’s Prayer

Jito Vanualailai, Suva

By changing the Lord’s Prayer, Avesi Kalokalo is disrespecting Christians in this country (FS 7/02/17).

In the eyes of Christians, Mr Kalokalo is by breaking the 4th Commandment, “Thou shall not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.”

A little more outward respect for all religious beliefs is called for in this country.

Sevens patience

Avesi Kalokalo, Ba

I was so disappointed we didn’t meet South Africa in the finals on Sunday or else there would have been another showdown between Seabelo Senatla and the valley horse, Joeli Lutumailagi.

I had to keep consoling myself that we were the Olympic champions though.

It was enough to keep me from a blame ranting, hair pulling, panic mode breakdown, especially right after a worshipful Sunday service.

But yes, let’s be reminded this is a transitional period for our Vodafone Fijian 7s gladiators and coach so let’s keep our patience in check.

On a more sportsmanship tone, we must congratulate and admire SA for their win.

Their attack and defence was amazing nevertheless humble in their victory and as my friend remarked, Senatla speaks well in his interviews. Hope is in the future. Toso Viti!

Dialysis cost

Sukha Singh, Labasa

If the dialysis cost in India is only US$12 (F$24.76) why is it $150 in Labasa and $250 in Suva?

Weather patterns

Lawrence Narayan, Suva

The current weather patterns around the world is something that most of us are concerned about, but this could be attributed to the alignment of constellations in the heavens that is causing all this.

A number of notable events are already in progress, one of which is the entry of Jupiter into Virgo and later on September 23, 2017.

This is the alignment of Virgo and Leo as prophesised in the Book of Revelation 12: 1-2, “A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of 12 stars on her head. She was pregnant and cried out in pain as she was about to give birth.”

A video clip on Youtube explains the meaning of the scripture and how the constellations come in perfect alignment to fulfil Bible prophecy on September 23, 2017. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sp4u-9EH1MQ

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj