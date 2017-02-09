New Tanks To Solve Settlement’s Water Woes
Families in Bemana, Nadroga now have a safe water storage facility after Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa handed over 12 1100litre water tanks to the settlement recently.
This falls in line with our Constitution and Government’s key priority target towards ensuring that individuals and families have access to clean and safe drinking across Fiji and its communities.
The Community in Bemana compromises of approximately 75 people in 12 households.
Ms Vuniwaqa commended the initiative shown by the community towards the betterment of their daily lives and reaching out to the Ministry for assistance. The water tanks will ease the burden from men, women and children in carting water on a daily basis.
The community had approached the Ministry in December last year towards assisting them in the procurement of water tanks as they had depended largely on the nearby river.
Existing water pipes were damaged during the recent flood, thus they have reverted back to carting water to and fro their homes.
Residents of Bemana were thankful for the assistance by the Ministry.
Source: Ministry of Women Children and Poverty Alleviation
