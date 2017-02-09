Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

New Tanks To Solve Settlement’s Water Woes

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa (front, second from left), hands over the 1100litre water tanks to the Bemana settlement in Nadroga. Photo: Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation
February 09
11:00 2017
Families in Bemana, Nadroga now have a safe water storage facility after Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa handed over 12 1100litre water tanks to the settlement recently.

This falls in line with our Constitution and Government’s key priority target towards ensuring that individuals and families have access to clean and safe drinking across Fiji and its communities.

The Community in Bemana compromises of approximately 75 people in 12 households.

Ms Vuniwaqa commended the initiative shown by the community towards the betterment of their daily lives and reaching out to the Ministry for assistance. The water tanks will ease the burden from men, women and children in carting water on a daily basis.

The community had approached the Ministry in December last year towards assisting them in the procurement of water tanks as they had depended largely on the nearby river.

Existing water pipes were damaged during the recent flood, thus they have reverted back to carting water to and fro their homes.

Residents of Bemana were thankful for the assistance by the Ministry.

Source: Ministry of Women Children and Poverty Alleviation

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

BemanaCommunity in BemanaFIJI NEWSMinister for Women Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.Ministry of Women Children and Poverty AlleviationNadrogaour Constitution and Government’s key priority
