Villagers wade through the flood water at Queens Road stretch in Waimalika, Nadi yesterday. Photo: Litia Tikomailepanoni

Police, National Fire Authority (NFA), and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), are on standby to assist in the adverse weather conditions, should the need arise in the Western Division.

This was confirmed by the Divisional Secretary from the Commissioner Western’s office, Seremaia Waqanisau yesterday.

Mr Waqanisau said the Commissioner Western’s office beefed up manpower in case any emergency arose, while the water levels rose in flood prone areas and heavy downpour continued.

However, he confirmed that no rescue calls had been received by their team as of yesterday.

“We continue to monitor the situation and there are many places which have been flooded, but no rescue calls have been made so far yet although, we are on standby just in case,” Mr Waqanisau said.

He also warned that people being affected by the rain needed to take heed of warnings and move to higher grounds or to evacuation centres.

“As the forecast of heavy rain continues, evacuation centres remain open for those affected by the rain and flood waters in the Western Division.”

As of yesterday, 11 evacuation centres were occupied in the Western Division. They were located in Tavua, Lautoka and Nadi.

However, numbers were unclear as the people continued to either move in or out.

“For now we are certain that we have two families at Toko Primary School in Tavua and for others we are yet to know since they come and go.”

Areas from Lautoka to Rakiraki continued to be flooded since the heavy downpour on Tuesday night.

Rakiraki and Tavua town experienced power outage as well.

People continued to be stranded at places where they had to cross bridges.

Such areas included Vuda backroad and Paipai.

Police were also on roads to monitor traffic in some flooded areas.

Members of the public in Western Division have been asked to contact various Police stations and posts when needed.

They are able to call Western Division Command center on 990-5457 or Deputy Divisional Police Commander West SP Abdul Khan on 990-6859.

