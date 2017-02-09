Minister for Education, Mahendra Reddy.

The Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Mahendra Reddy yesterday cleared the air on the issue of new text books to Year 12 and Year 13 students before wide country wide distribution.

The matter was brought before Parliament after questions were posed from Opposition Leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Mr Reddy said the new textbooks weren’t piloted or trialled.

He said the new syllabus rollout was nationwide so the new textbooks complementing these syllabi had to be rolled out nationwide in parallel as well.

Mr Reddy said the new syllabus and textbooks couldn’t be trialled in few schools at Year 12 and Year 13 levels before a national rollout since it would affect the way major external exams were conducted.

He said the whole nation had to follow the same set of syllabi and textbooks to ensure that all students would undergo through the same teaching, learning and assessment criteria.

Mr Reddy also revealed the subjects to would have new syllabus implemented in 2017 and accompanied by new textbooks.

Year 12 – English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Accounting, Vosa Vakaviti, Hindi, Home Economics, Applied Technology, Agricultural Science, Office Technology and Technical Drawing.

Year 13 – Computer Studies

He said the syllabus and textbooks for each subjects were developed in 2015.

However, Mr Reddy said the other subjects for Year 13 were still taught in the old prescription.

He said academics were also involved I the consultation process of the changes in syllabi and textbooks.

Mr Reddy said the new syllabus and textbook didn’t contain entirely a new set of subject matter content or difficulty.

“The subject matter content has not changed significantly when the conversion from the old prescription the new syllabi has been made.

“Education for sustainable development has been considered as part of the syllabus development in addition to ensuring that the curriculum is uptodate and responsive to changing demands of the 21st century,” he said.

Arieta Vakasukawaqa