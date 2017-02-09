Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

REDDY CLEARS AIR ON NEW TEXT BOOKS

REDDY CLEARS AIR ON NEW TEXT BOOKS
Minister for Education, Mahendra Reddy.
February 09
11:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Mahendra Reddy yesterday cleared the air on the issue of new text books to Year 12 and Year 13 students before wide country wide distribution.

The matter was brought before Parliament after questions were posed from Opposition Leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Mr Reddy said the new textbooks weren’t piloted or trialled.

He said the new syllabus rollout was nationwide so the new textbooks complementing these syllabi had to be rolled out nationwide in parallel as well.

Mr Reddy said the new syllabus and textbooks couldn’t be trialled in few schools at Year 12 and Year 13 levels before a national rollout since it would affect the way major external exams were conducted.

He said the whole nation had to follow the same set of syllabi and textbooks to ensure that all students would undergo through the same teaching, learning and assessment criteria.

Mr Reddy also revealed the subjects to would have new syllabus implemented in 2017 and accompanied by new textbooks.

Year 12 – English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Accounting, Vosa Vakaviti, Hindi, Home Economics, Applied Technology, Agricultural Science, Office Technology and Technical Drawing.

Year 13 – Computer Studies

He said the syllabus and textbooks for each subjects were developed in 2015.

However, Mr Reddy said the other subjects for Year 13 were still taught in the old prescription.

He said academics were also involved I  the consultation  process of the changes in syllabi and textbooks.

Mr Reddy said the new syllabus and textbook didn’t contain entirely a new set of subject matter content or difficulty.

“The subject matter content has not changed significantly when the conversion from the old prescription the new syllabi has been made.

“Education for sustainable development has been considered as part of the syllabus development in addition to ensuring that the curriculum is uptodate and responsive to changing demands of the 21st century,” he said.

Arieta Vakasukawaqa

Tags
Heritage and ArtsMahendra ReddyMinister for EducationOpposition leaderParliamentRo Teimumu Kepatextbooks
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.