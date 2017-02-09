Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Speed Cameras Effective

Speed Cameras Effective
Speed camera installed at Nadi Back Road. Photo:ARISHMA DEVI-NARAYAN
February 09
11:00 2017
The use of speed cameras is proving effective in identifying and fining speeding motorists, with the Authority recording a total of 65,169 speeding notices from January to the end of December 2016.

Currently there are 25 fixed poles of which 10 cameras are operated on a rotational basis, three are dual red light/speed cameras whereas seven are speed cameras only.

These have been placed between the Lami and Navua corridor and the third is in Nausori with plans for more, LTA’s Acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi said.

“Since the cameras were first installed in 2013, we have issued close to 200,000 traffic infringement notices (TINs) for speeding, “the acting CEO said.

LTA has stringent measures in place for habitual offenders, with warning letters issued for the first five times a driver offends, but more than that, the driver is in danger of having his or her licence suspended or cancelled.

The LTA system records every driver offense with a clear indication if the driver was consistently breaking the rules.  LTA holds a Show Cause every month, where those habitual offenders have to demonstrate why they should not lose their licences.

Those speeding and caught on camera would have their photos verified at the LTA Valelevu Headquarters, after which a citation is prepared and sent to the vehicle owner for payment.

Source: Land Transport Authority

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

FIJI NEWSLand Transport AuthorityLTA’s Acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasispeed cameratraffic infringement notices (TINs)
