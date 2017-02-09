Weather Disrupts Sedition Trial
The proceeding for the 16 Ra people charged in relation to sedition has been adjourned to today.
The High Court in Lautoka judge, Justice Aruna Aluthge yesterday heard from the defence lawyer, Kevueli Tunidau that his client, the Tui Nalawa Ratu Epeli Niudamu was absent because of the adverse weather conditions.
Similarly, the court heard that the state witnesses were also stuck because of bad weather and were unable to make it to the court.
The group of 16 men and women are charged with one count of sedition and inciting communal antagonism, both contrary to the Crimes Decree of 2009.
The defence lawyer for the other 15, Aman Ravindra-Singh, had filed for voir dire proceedings and also a motion for constitutional redress on Monday.
Through the motion, Mr Singh challenged the legality of the charge laid against his clients.
Mr Tunidau sought time to counsel his client, Ratu Epeli Niudamu, to discuss the proceedings filed by Mr Singh as this would have an impact on his client.
State prosecutor, Lee Burney, had argued that the motion be filed as a civil matter.
On Tuesday, interviewing officers and witnessing officers for some of the accused were examined to determine their competency for giving evidence.
The case will resume before Justice Aluthge at 10am today.
Edited by Rusiate Mataika
Feedback: arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment