Westpac Celebrates Chinese New Year in Style
Westpac Fiji staff members along with the Chinese Community celebrated the Chinese New Year at Albert Park Pavillion in Suva yesterday.
Speaking at the celebrations, Westpac Fiji, general manager, Brett Hooker said it was an honour to be part of the celebrations.
“Chinese New Year celebration is a time when families come together and wish each other peace and prosperity,” Mr Hooker said.
He added the red color which was part of the celebrations was an important symbol of good luck, energy, happiness and prosperity.
He said: “Tonight we are not just celebrating the new year, but this year there are two milestones for Westpac.
“Firstly, the Chinese community in Fiji will be marking a 160 years of residency here in Fiji.
“There is a special monument which is Fiji-China friendship monument which is located at Terry Walk in Suva Central.
“The second milestone is one that on the 8th of April this year, Westpac will be celebrating 200 years of business.”
Westpac Bank has been in Fiji for over 116 years providing banking services to the people of Fiji.
Feedback: kathrin.krishna@fijisun.com.fj
