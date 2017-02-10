Fiji U21 netball team celerates the announcement of hosting the 2021 world youth Netball ,yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Netball Fiji president Wainikiti Bogidrau is excited, thrilled and absolutely pleased with the announcement by International Netball Federation for Fiji to host the 2021 Netball World Youth Cup.

But she said the bid could have gone either way with Samoa also making a strong presentation.

Bogidrau yesterday revealed how they put together a bid document with support of the Government.

“All INF members were asked to bid for this event,”Bogidrau said. “Netball Fiji thought, why not?

“We put together the bid document and got Government support in terms of bid support letters. Our bid was quite comprehensive and outlined proposed plan for this event in terms of venues, accommodation, competition, training facilities and of course, conferences.

“We highlighted the advantages of having this event in Fiji in terms of available facilities, state of readiness, our history in having hosted successful netball international over the last five years etc.”

The final bid presentation was presented in October in Melbourne, Australia during the INF Board meeting.

“The bid team from Fiji comprised Minister for Industry, Trade & Tourism Faiyaz Siddiq Koya and myself as president of Netball Fiji,”she said.

”Winning the bid means recognition of the hard work that Netball Fiji has engaged in over the last six years in terms of:

The revival of the sport especially in terms of where it was to where

Ability to host international events in Fiji (since 2012 we have regularly hosted international events in Fiji inclusive of bringing the Silver Ferns here in 2015 and most recently, hosting the Digicel Punjas International Youth Netball Series);

The capacity of our technical team to organise such big events.

It also means that we have the opportunity:

To develop technical officials;

To develop players to showcase their talent to a local audience;

For netball community to watch and witness international netball here in Fiji;

To showcase Fiji and Suva is a sports tourism destination.”

Bogidrau said this year’s NWYC will be the inaugural event and it’s being hosted by Botswana. Fiji will be the second country to hold this event.

“In 1992, Fiji had also hosted an International Youth tournament,”she said.

“But the 2021 NWYC will be much bigger with many other opportunities not only for the growth of netball in Fiji and in the region, but also in terms of partnership with key corporate organisations.

“Twenty countries will converge in Fiji for this event – with more than 300 delegates expected to be part of the World Netball Congress that will take place in Fiji at around the same.”

Preparation, Planning

Bogidrau said winning the bid was the easy part – now the hard work begins in relation to planning, working with key stakeholders such as the Fijian Sports Council, Fijian National Sports Commission, the Government of Fiji in executing key milestones that will ensure the successful staging of this event.

Edited by Osea Bola

