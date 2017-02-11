Eco Cafe restaurant in Votua Village, Nadi.

What’s the best restaurant in Fiji? Not one of the international class restaurants at our top hotels and resorts, says Trip Advisor in just-released 2017 Best Restaurants in Fiji rankings.

Instead a village-based seaside restaurant is the place to go, says the global online travel ratings site.

The restaurant: Eco Cafe

The place: Votua Village on Queens Road on the Coral Coast

Typical reviews on Trip Advisor about it say:

“We were recommended by a local to try Eco Cafe. The pizzas are just amazing! I couldn’t believe that I was eating such could pizzas in Fiji. Wood fire oven, quality products, traditional recipes, great atmosphere and very nice staff make this place perfect and unique. The restaurant is on the beach which definitely add charm.”

“Lovely pizzas and smoothies! This place is a BYO but they make amazing smoothies and lemonade. We were a family group of 9 adults and 1 infant and had a variety of pasta and pizzas – amazing! Book early though for a table as it is only a small cafe and very popular. Oh and the Chocolate Salami is great.”

Eco Cafe as a consequence of reviews like this topped the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice™ Awards for best Fijian restaurant.

TripAdvisor recognises tourism properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions by travellers it gets each year.

Here are TripAdvisor 2017 rankings on places to eat in Fiji, based on reviews and opinions it received from contributing travellers.

