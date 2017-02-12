Letters To The Editor

Fijian 7s, Ratu Nacani Sugutanaivalu, Tailevu

We understand that Gareth Baber, the Vodafone Fijian 7s coach has big shoes to fill, but if the team can’t improve on defence, the World Rugby Sevens Series, rating of our 7s team will continue to spiral down.

Imagine in last weekend’s Sydney Sevens tournament where Fiji was playing New Zealand in the quarterfinal. The hooter sounded when the scoreboard read Fiji 21 – NZ 17.

The game was still in progress and the Kiwis were in possession of the ball. They had to recycle the ball from the 10-metre against our back-paddling Fijian defence.

The Fijian team had made more than 10 tackles against that phase, but we failed to kill the momentum of the Kiwis’ continuous attack.

The Vodafone Fijians were unable to dispose the NZ ball carriers in the process, which eventually resulted in NZ crossing over for a final try and win the game 24-21.

During this tournament, I overheard Ben Ryan’s short interview at the breather.

He was saying: “Fijian boys are fantastic, but their defensive pattern needs to be patched up.”

Let’s hope coach Baber will not confuse the boys with his new coaching pattern. Go Fiji, go!

Bau Road network, Amrit Singh, Nausori

Vodafone’s network coverage around Bau Road and parts of the interior area has been poor for some time now. The area is largely populated, but it’s a shame only the Vodafone Fiji tower is near the Nausori International Airport and the 4G coverage is bad.

To send a text message, one has to run outside to get a network bar to talk to some one via the Vodafone network. Hence, multiple calls to the Vodafone customer care has been made, but without positive results. Thus, the customer care personnel repeatedly tell us to change network to 3G. The personnel then assures me saying they will take action soon and improve the network soon, but nothing has been done.

It’s a request on behalf of Bau Road residents to Vodafone for better 4G coverage and overall network upgrade in the area.

If your network claims to be Fiji’s No. #1 network then please prove it. Your actions should speak louder than your slogans.

Sexual crimes, Neelz Singh, Lami

It is such a disgrace when we read or see headlines of cases involving rape, sexual violence and abuse in the news.

Perpetrators encounter sexual offence on multiple levels and are taking advantage of the vulnerability of our under-aged children, employees and women.

Victims who are abused, sexually assaulted, molested, or raped are minors. What is wrong with our society today? How venerable is the perpetrator who pick their victims as minors think the punishment should be unbearable?

What can be the cause of sexually active perpetrators? What measures can be taken? How can this matter be addressed? Any suggestion reader?

Selfie extreme, Savenaca Vakaliwaliwa, Canada

With the outbreak of the selfie virus among human beings, a picture posted on social media just made me burst out laughing.

A guy just got run over by a hit and run vehicle and he was lying on the road seriously injured and blood was streaming down his head and face. A supposed good Samaritan who witnessed the accident ran towards the injured man to help him out. When he arrived where the accident victim was lying bleeding, the first words he heard from the victim was, “Can I use your phone please?”

Thinking that the victim wanted to contact his family or call for an ambulance, he gave his phone to the victim.

He got the shock of his life, when he saw the injured victim take a selfie and posted on social media, “Just survived a hit and run.”

The picture or cartoon may have been done to make people laugh, but come to think of it, the message it relays is serious.

On the other side of the coin, people who are addicted to selfies may be busy taking selfies while victims of accidents are nearly dying.

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj