Local Government, Housing and Environment Minister Parveen Kumar Bala

Minister for Local Government Parveen Bala has ordered the Fiji Road Authority staff to clear access roads for students to go to school.

“From our inspection there are certain areas where there is no access to buses and this is our priority as school children need to go to school,” Mr Bala said.

“I have made it clear to the FRA team that we need to open up these access roads.”

Mr Bala with officials from the Fiji Road Authority and Ministry of Infrastructure visited Maururu, Vutuni, Navoli (Waiwai), Busabusa (Veisaru), Nadari and Sasa Village in Ba yesterday.

Mr Bala said Busabusa in Veisaru had no access and bus services had been suspended since last Tuesday.

“Priority has to be given to all where there is no access,” Mr Bala said.

“The Vutuni number three bridge has washed away in the interim we will be putting some culverts so people have some access but there will be a further solution to that but that an immediate thing we will do.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bala also directed the FRA to fix the flooding of Sasa Village and had made a request almost four months ago.

“During the downpour the run-off water comes into the village and goes straight to their homes. We need to make new drains for them so that water can be prevented and does not enter their homes,” Mr Bala said.

Turaga ni Koro Poasa Sautoqi said they needed the Government’s intervention to assist their plight in their time of need.

“We have a creek that runs next to our house and we need to have some drainage or some sort of blockage so that 13 houses near the creek do not get flooded just like last week,” Mr Sautoqi said.

“We have been asking this and even advised the Roko Tui Ba’s office but nothing happened and now the Minister has assured us that something will be done, and we are thankful to that.”

Today the Mr Bala and his team would visit areas in Tavua and Lautoka.