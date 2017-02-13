Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

HRADC investigates Alleged Student Beatings At QVS

HRADC investigates Alleged Student Beatings At QVS
Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj
February 13
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is in receipt of an official complaint in relation to alleged student beatings at the Queen Victoria School.
The Commission has met with one of the students this afternoon and will now as part of its investigations conduct interviews with school administrators, ministry of education officials, students and the parents.                  The Commission takes these allegations very seriously as it concerns the rights of the child guaranteed under the Constitution, constitutes a breach of the Child Protection Policy and that corporal punishment in schools has been abolished.

These students have undergone a traumatising experience and it is imperative that we do not expose them to any further incrimination whilst the Commission conducts its independent investigations.

Source: Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj

 

Commission Welcomes Legal Reforms

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission welcomes the amendments to the Public Order Act. This demonstrates a progressive approach towards delimiting freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Commission further commends the Fijian Government for amendments to the Electoral Act that will engender greater accountability, transparency and access to information.

These progressive legal reforms are timely in that it will ensure a robust human rights landscape where every Fijian enjoys freedom of expression, association and the right to political participation as Fiji heads towards the 2018 General Election.

Source: Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Ashwin RajDirectorFIJI NEWSHuman Rights and Anti-Discrimination CommissionQueen Victoria School
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Aisake Vula
    Aisake Vula February 13, 20:12

    The beating culture at QVS has been going on for age. My nephew who is now 22 suffered the sane fate whilst at QVS. He had to be taken to the hospital due to the injuries he received. And even though those responsible were taken to court, this issue continue to occur. And our concern is why teachers and the management of the school are not trying to stop it completely. It should stop, otherwise it could end up in a very sad situation where a life can be lost as a result of injuries.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.