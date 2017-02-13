Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is in receipt of an official complaint in relation to alleged student beatings at the Queen Victoria School.

The Commission has met with one of the students this afternoon and will now as part of its investigations conduct interviews with school administrators, ministry of education officials, students and the parents. The Commission takes these allegations very seriously as it concerns the rights of the child guaranteed under the Constitution, constitutes a breach of the Child Protection Policy and that corporal punishment in schools has been abolished.

These students have undergone a traumatising experience and it is imperative that we do not expose them to any further incrimination whilst the Commission conducts its independent investigations.

Source: Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj

Commission Welcomes Legal Reforms

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission welcomes the amendments to the Public Order Act. This demonstrates a progressive approach towards delimiting freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Commission further commends the Fijian Government for amendments to the Electoral Act that will engender greater accountability, transparency and access to information.

These progressive legal reforms are timely in that it will ensure a robust human rights landscape where every Fijian enjoys freedom of expression, association and the right to political participation as Fiji heads towards the 2018 General Election.

Source: Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Ashwin Raj

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj