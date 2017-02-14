Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Man In Custody Over girls

Man In Custody Over girls
Part of Omkar Road, that is now under the microspcope of police officers for a man's alledged sexual encounter with underage girls.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga
February 14
13:19 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Residents of Omkar Road in Narere are relieved that a man, 53, is in Police custody after two young girls were found at his home on Saturday.

The girls were aged 12 and 14 years.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said: “A missing person’s report was lodged by the grandmother of a 12-year-old girl on Saturday and information received from members of the public indicated she was seen with the suspect.

“Officers went to the suspect’s home on Saturday afternoon and found the child and another 14-year-old girl in the residence.

“The suspect is also alleged to be operating an illegal medical practice in Omkar,” she said.

Ms Naisoro alleged a 12-year-old girl was sexually molested.

“The victim is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital as investigations continue,” she said.

An Omkar resident who spoke to the Fiji Sun on the condition of anonymity said: “We mostly see young girls going to his house.

“Different girls would come on different days and normally come in their outings and we do not know where these girls are coming from.

“By seeing those young girls, you can tell that they are normally primary school girls. This has been happening here for a very long time now.

“The man is renting here. Parents feel insecure and they were scared to send their daughters to school or elsewhere alone.”

One resident said the suspect, at one time, had approached his young sisters to go and clean his house, but they had stopped them.

He claims other neighbours had reported the matter to Police before, but when Police raided the house, they would find nothing and could not make an arrest.

Another resident claimed this matter had been going on for at least a year.

“We only see young girls going to that house, but what exactly happens inside the house, nobody knows.

“The man has placed the tent around his house so that no one knows what was happening inside the house.”

Another resident said: “We are happy that the man has finally been arrested.

“When Police came to arrest the man, they found undergarments of girls and some items which females use,” she claimed.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback:  shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
FijiFiji SunShahani Mala
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. vijay
    vijay February 15, 08:14

    But why was the alarm raised so late.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.