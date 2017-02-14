Part of Omkar Road, that is now under the microspcope of police officers for a man's alledged sexual encounter with underage girls.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

Residents of Omkar Road in Narere are relieved that a man, 53, is in Police custody after two young girls were found at his home on Saturday.

The girls were aged 12 and 14 years.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said: “A missing person’s report was lodged by the grandmother of a 12-year-old girl on Saturday and information received from members of the public indicated she was seen with the suspect.

“Officers went to the suspect’s home on Saturday afternoon and found the child and another 14-year-old girl in the residence.

“The suspect is also alleged to be operating an illegal medical practice in Omkar,” she said.

Ms Naisoro alleged a 12-year-old girl was sexually molested.

“The victim is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital as investigations continue,” she said.

An Omkar resident who spoke to the Fiji Sun on the condition of anonymity said: “We mostly see young girls going to his house.

“Different girls would come on different days and normally come in their outings and we do not know where these girls are coming from.

“By seeing those young girls, you can tell that they are normally primary school girls. This has been happening here for a very long time now.

“The man is renting here. Parents feel insecure and they were scared to send their daughters to school or elsewhere alone.”

One resident said the suspect, at one time, had approached his young sisters to go and clean his house, but they had stopped them.

He claims other neighbours had reported the matter to Police before, but when Police raided the house, they would find nothing and could not make an arrest.

Another resident claimed this matter had been going on for at least a year.

“We only see young girls going to that house, but what exactly happens inside the house, nobody knows.

“The man has placed the tent around his house so that no one knows what was happening inside the house.”

Another resident said: “We are happy that the man has finally been arrested.

“When Police came to arrest the man, they found undergarments of girls and some items which females use,” she claimed.

