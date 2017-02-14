Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Police, Customs Grab Suspect Allegedly Smuggling Currencies

Police, Customs Grab Suspect Allegedly Smuggling Currencies
Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority CEO Visvanath Das.
February 14
13:21 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Asian national was detained at Nausori International Airport.

A 42-year-old Asian national was arrested at the Nausori International Airport last week for allegedly smuggling currency, authorities have said.

The suspect arrived from Vanuatu at 2pm on Wednesday with FJD$35,000 undeclared currency in her luggage.

Customs Officers at the Nausori International Airport grew suspicious and after checking her baggage they recovered various currencies amounting to FJD$35,000.

The currencies found were from the United States, Fijian, Chinese, Hong Kong, Solomons and Vanuatu.

“Under Section 32 (1) of the Financial Transactions Reporting Act 2004, any person leaving or arriving into the country with more than $10,000 should declare it to FRCA or face a fine of up to $60,000 or an imprisonment of up to 10 years or both,” Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) chief executive officer Visvanath Das said.

“A number of people have also been fined and incarcerated for currency smuggling in the past few months,” he said.

“We have well-trained and qualified Customs officers at the port of entries who are clamping down hard on currency smuggling”.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said the success of the joint partnership with FRCA continued to be felt in the criminal landscape.

“When we are able to stop any form of criminal activity from entering our borders it is always an added bonus,” the Commissioner said.

“Because we are not only able to prevent an offence from taking place, but protect our innocent people from becoming victims.”

Source: Fiji Police Force/ Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Customs OfficersFIJI NEWSFiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) chief executive officer Visvanath DasNausori International AirportPolice Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Aisake Vula
    Aisake Vula February 14, 16:34

    I am a frequent flyer and I have come across a lot of times, on departure from Nadi Airport, of Chinese trying to change their money at the airport lounge. it involves a lot of money in thousands of dollars. It is a known fact that most of them don’t bank their money. I believe that they send money, in cash, back to the mainland. There’s no money transfer. They do the same, by bringing in money to their fellow country man to assist them here, at the same time, money has to be repaid and sent back.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.