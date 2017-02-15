Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Holland Street Rape Arrest

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.
February 15
12:24 2017
Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has warned those who commit heinous crimes against women and children that “we will get to you.”

The Police Commissioner made the remarks after Police nabbed Suva’s Holland Street rape suspect.

The 19-year-old unemployed man of Vatuwaqa was subsequently charged with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old student late last year.

The accused has been charged with seven counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to rape and one count of robbery.

He will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Brigadier-General Qiliho said the arrest followed “weeks of hard work put in by my investigators.

“This should send a strong message to those committing these heinous crimes against our women and children that we are committed to dealing with these offences and that we will get to you!”

Edited by Naisa Koroi

rosi.doviverata@fijisun.com.fj

 

  1. vijay
    vijay February 16, 21:08

    Thumbs up for Commissioner and his men.

