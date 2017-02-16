Warning for possible acid spill in Suvavou waters
The Fiji Police Force yesterday confirmed a 10 tonne truck carrying a battery container fell to the side of the road at RB Harbourpoint on Marine Drive, Lami.
“At about 1800 hours today (yesterday) at RB Harbourpoint on Marine Drive, a container truck (10 tonne) driven by 21-year-old was carrying battery container from Kings Wharf to Wailada,” Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said.
“Upon reaching the bend at Suvavou, the driver heard a sound from the back of the truck and pulled to the left side of the road and turned over to its left side resulting in the container landing on the footpath.
“Contents of the container remain safe inside but chemicals assumed to be battery acid spilled from the container and covered the road.
“Fire brigade arrived and managed to contain the chemicals, however precautionary measures need to be adopted by those living near the area and not swimming or using the water sources for now,” she said.
Ms Naisoro also confirmed that there were no injuries sustained by the driver or bystanders.
Source: Fiji Police Force
My concern is, how can a 21 year old be driving a container truck full of hazardous chemicals. Does he have a license to move such things? because a person needs to be certified on dangerous goods. I did a course on the same subject with Qantas. If he started driving at 18, hopefully it is the case, then the next 2 years would be on Probation (Temporary license). so his permanent license starts when he is around 20 or 21. And again it takes experience and years to drive a truck, especially with heavy loads. This is scary if he does not have the required qualification and experience, and his employer should be taken to task for this.