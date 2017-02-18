Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Mum Relieved to Be Reunited With Missing Son

Mum Relieved to Be Reunited With Missing Son
Sera Driso with her five-year-old son Caleb Waqalevu.
February 18
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sera Driso was very happy to be reunited with her son, Caleb Waqalevu, 5, who went missing after his kindergarten classes ended yesterday.

Afterwards, Ms Driso took to Facebook and thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who she said had called her to reassure her that her son would be found.

“I was really concerned and worried when my son went missing,” Ms Driso said.

“Caleb’s teacher knows very well that when his class finishes, it’s always Caleb’s grandfather, aunty or his parents comes to pick him up.

“We always drop and pick Caleb from the school in our vehicle or the taxi,” she said.

Ms Driso said that her son went with an unknown person after his school finished.

“Today when my sister went to pick Caleb, he was not there.

“My sister went to ask his teacher and the teacher replied that Caleb was already picked up by a relative.

“I then went to Caleb’s school and asked his class teacher about the person with whom my son went with, but the teacher could not remember who that person was,” she said.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said: “The boy was reunited with his mother after he was dropped at the Market Police Post by a bus driver.

“The boy had followed his friends and got on a Cunningham bus from school.

“The bus driver noticed the boy sitting alone in the bus and he took the boy to the Market Police Post,” she said.

Ms Naisoro said the boy was then taken to the Totogo Police Station where he reunited with his mother.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho thanked the bus driver for doing the right thing and bringing Caleb to the Police.

Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy is expected to comment on this matter today.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Ana NaisoroBrigadier General Sitiveni QilihoCaleb WaqalevuCommissioner of PolicePolice spokespersonPrime Minister Voreqe BainimaramaSera DrisoTotogo Police Station
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mrs. Nayasi
    Mrs. Nayasi February 28, 16:24

    Thanks to the bus driver, I salute you!! Well done!! “Do to others what you want others to do to you”. You should be given a medal of saving that small boy, GOD RICHLY BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan   Mar »
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.