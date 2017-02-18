Sera Driso with her five-year-old son Caleb Waqalevu.

Sera Driso was very happy to be reunited with her son, Caleb Waqalevu, 5, who went missing after his kindergarten classes ended yesterday.

Afterwards, Ms Driso took to Facebook and thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who she said had called her to reassure her that her son would be found.

“I was really concerned and worried when my son went missing,” Ms Driso said.

“Caleb’s teacher knows very well that when his class finishes, it’s always Caleb’s grandfather, aunty or his parents comes to pick him up.

“We always drop and pick Caleb from the school in our vehicle or the taxi,” she said.

Ms Driso said that her son went with an unknown person after his school finished.

“Today when my sister went to pick Caleb, he was not there.

“My sister went to ask his teacher and the teacher replied that Caleb was already picked up by a relative.

“I then went to Caleb’s school and asked his class teacher about the person with whom my son went with, but the teacher could not remember who that person was,” she said.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said: “The boy was reunited with his mother after he was dropped at the Market Police Post by a bus driver.

“The boy had followed his friends and got on a Cunningham bus from school.

“The bus driver noticed the boy sitting alone in the bus and he took the boy to the Market Police Post,” she said.

Ms Naisoro said the boy was then taken to the Totogo Police Station where he reunited with his mother.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho thanked the bus driver for doing the right thing and bringing Caleb to the Police.

Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy is expected to comment on this matter today.

