Vodafone Fijian 7s forward Jasa Veremalua will miss out the third leg of the 2016-17 World Sevens Series in Las Vegas – Vancouver next month.

The 28-year old wants to be with his wife Vani Volavola, whom he married in Korotogo yesterday, when she gives birth to their first child.

“Vani is just a week or two away and we are very much expecting our first baby,” he said.

“I think I will miss the next two legs because my wife needs me to be by her side now.”

The Korotogo native said that his wife had been a pillar of strength in his career and it was only right for him to be there for her when she needs him.

“I would want to be present when my first child is born, I wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side,” he said.

Veremalua made his debut for Fiji at the 2013 Wellington 7s tournaments.

He added this was an opportune time for other players to shine on the World Seven Series.

“There are plenty boys that would want to go for those lucrative contracts. This is something big in our lives and we won’t rush into anything as yet,” he said.

“I will also want to give the chance to some other boys who would want to show their skills and talents in rugby but I will try to make the team in the fourth leg in Hong Kong-Singapore in April.

He was instrumental in Fiji winning the World Sevens Series title for two years in a row.

He was crowned the first DHL Impact Player of the 2015 16 7s series as well as making the Dream Team of the series.

He was part of the Rio Olympic 7s team that won the country’s first gold medal for the country in August last year.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fijian 7s squad will return to camp on Tuesday to prepare for the Las Vegas-Vancouver leg next month.