Proud father Ashish Chand kisses daughter and had girl of Bhawani Dayal College Narmata Kumari when the annoucnment were made during nthe prefect induction yesterday.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

If there were words so fitting to tell student leaders of what to be and otherwise, it would be that of a school principal’s during the prefects’ induction on Thursday.

Bhawani Dayal Arya College principal Bijen Singh told his students: “The challenge for each of you as leaders is to be strong but not weak, be kind but not rude, be bold but not bully, be thoughtful but not lazy, be humble but not timid, be proud but not arrogant, have humour but without foolishness.”

These profound words were once shared by American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker, Jim Rohn.

“The actions you perform as leaders will inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, better pupil in life,” Mr Singh said.

Among the 108 prefects who knows just what it means to work hard and never complain is headgirl, Narmata Kumari.

“My father is my inspiration to keep going and never lose hope in any circumstances we may face,” Narmata said.

“Today I dedicate my badge to him who has always pushed me to work hard and go on with the struggle and hope for the best outcome.

“I am working hard to achieve my goal to become a pharmacist or go into chemical engineering field to make my parents more proud,” the 18-year-old said.

A proud and emotional father, Ashish Chand, said: “She is my second eldest of three daughters and today she made me feel like I am flying high with her induction as the headgirl of such a big school.

“We do not come from a rich family and there has been a time when I was not able to provide her with her necessities because of low income.

“But she never complained.

“She always stood strong as my backbone to support me and today I am standing proud because my daughter, the only one in the family to become the head girl,” Mr Chand said.

Headboy, Shivneel Lal said with the help of Narmata, he would like to make their school bigger and better for all.

“Many of the students come from outside of Nasinu zone because this college is one of the best in the Suva-Nausori corridor and I want to make it even better,” Shivneel said.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Mahendra Reddy told the students: “Rise up and meet the challenges even to extend where you will have to make sacrifices in reporting your best friend’s mischiefs.”

